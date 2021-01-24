Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
