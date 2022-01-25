 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert