Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
