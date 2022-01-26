Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
