Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

