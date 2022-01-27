 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

