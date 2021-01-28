 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert