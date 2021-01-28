It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We w…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tom…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 de…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low.…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksbu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Frederi…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcas…