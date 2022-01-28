Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
