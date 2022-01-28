 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

