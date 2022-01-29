 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

