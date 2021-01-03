 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert