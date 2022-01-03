Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 1:00 AM EST until MON 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.