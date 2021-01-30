Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.