Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared for tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 de…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be …
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low.…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksbu…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tom…