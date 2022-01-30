 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

