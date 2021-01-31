 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

