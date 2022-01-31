The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Frederick…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 16 degrees is today's l…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tom…