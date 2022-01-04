 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:15 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert