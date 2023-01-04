Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.