Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
