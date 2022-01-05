The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
