Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.