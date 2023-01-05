Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degre…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in th…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forec…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will …