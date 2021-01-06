Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
