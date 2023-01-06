Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.