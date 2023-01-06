 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

