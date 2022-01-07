Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.