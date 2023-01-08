Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.