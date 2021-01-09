 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

