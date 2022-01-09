Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.