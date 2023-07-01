The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
