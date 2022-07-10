Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.