The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.