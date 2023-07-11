The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. To…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. P…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…