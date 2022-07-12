Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don'…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecaste…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. W…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high t…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light an…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds…