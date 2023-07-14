Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until FRI 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. P…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. To…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…