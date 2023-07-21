The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.