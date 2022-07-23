Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 100. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the m…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 31…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high t…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high te…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. …
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…