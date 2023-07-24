Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see…