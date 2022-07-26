 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

