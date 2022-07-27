The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.