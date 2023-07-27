The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.