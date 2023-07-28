Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of …
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Today has the makings of a p…