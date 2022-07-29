The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
