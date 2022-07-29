Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.