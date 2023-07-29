The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 104. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of …
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makin…