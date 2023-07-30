The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Today has the makings of a p…