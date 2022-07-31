The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
