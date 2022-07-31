Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.