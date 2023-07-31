The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until MON 2:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
