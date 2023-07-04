The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of …
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast …
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…