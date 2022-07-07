 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

