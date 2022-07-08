The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don'…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area …
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light an…