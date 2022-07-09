Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don'…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. W…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light an…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds…