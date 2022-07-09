Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.