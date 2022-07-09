 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert