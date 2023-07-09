Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. To…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…