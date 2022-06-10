Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 d…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variab…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 …
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prep…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…