The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Exp…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. …