Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.