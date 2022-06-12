Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
